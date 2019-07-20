Nationals' Joe Ross: Could start Sunday

Ross could be called on to start Sunday against the Braves, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Austin Voth is scheduled to start but has been dealing with shoulder soreness. Ross is with the team in Atlanta and is ready to pitch if needed. He owns an awful 11.05 ERA in 14.2 innings for the Nationals this season but has a respectable 4.28 ERA in eight starts for Triple-A Fresno.