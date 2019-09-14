Nationals' Joe Ross: Could throw bullpen next week

Ross (forearm) could throw a bullpen session next week, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

He threw long toss Friday and will continue to progress, although at this point he is running out of time to return before the end of the regular season. Even if Ross makes it back this month, he wouldn't be stretched out to the point that he could work as a traditional starter.

