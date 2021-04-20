Ross (1-1) took the loss Monday as the Nationals were hammered 12-5 by the Cardinals, coughing up 10 runs on eight hits -- including four home runs -- and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

After two scoreless starts to begin the season, Ross completely fell apart and was unable to keep the ball in the park. He tossed 57 of 85 pitches for strikes before getting the hook after a Paul DeJong grand slam that effectively ended any hope of a Nats comeback. Ross will carry a 5.87 ERA and 14:6 K:BB through 15.1 innings into his next outing Saturday, on the road against the Mets.