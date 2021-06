Ross (4-7) fired seven scoreless innings on four hits and two walks while striking out eight to earn the win over the Marlins on Thursday.

Ross dominated the Marlins in his second-best performance of the season. In his last four appearances, he has three quality, scoreless starts. The 28-year-old has a 4.12 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP with 73 strikeouts in 74.1 innings. His next start is scheduled for Tuesday against the Rays.