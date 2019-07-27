Nationals' Joe Ross: Draws another start

Ross will start Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Ross will pick up at least one more start after turning in a decent outing against Atlanta on Sunday. He surrendered three runs and struck out six over 5.1 innings. Despite a serviceable performance, he's accrued a 9.45 ERA and 2.05 WHIP with 18 punchouts over 20 innings this season in the big leagues.

