Ross (2-4) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Cubs, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out three across 3.2 innings.

Ross couldn't go the distance in this one, turning in his shortest start of the year while giving up his ninth homer in eight appearances. With the loss, the right-hander's career record against the Cubs falls to 0-3 in seven games (six starts). On the season, Ross has posted a 5.72 ERA and 1.47 WHIP and will look to turn things around during his next projected outing at home Wednesday against Cincinnati.