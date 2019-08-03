Nationals' Joe Ross: Earns first win

Ross (1-3) earned the win Friday after holding the Diamondbacks scoreless over 5.1 innings. He allowed five walks and a hit while striking out three.

Ross turned in a nice bounce-back performance, combining with the bullpen to shut Arizona out, 3-0. The right-hander has pitched mostly in relief this season, aside from a start against the Braves on July 21. In his last outing, Ross worked behind the opener, tossing 4.2 innings while giving up seven runs (six earned). The 26-year-old has the potential to make an impact on Washington's rotation if he can continue to improve his efficiency. Over 20 appearances this season, Ross owns an 8.10 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 28:18 K:BB. He'll make his next start Wednesday at San Francisco.