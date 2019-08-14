Nationals' Joe Ross: Earns third win

Ross (3-3) allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out three across 6.2 innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Reds.

Ross relied on 11 groundball outs to hold the Reds' offense in check. That covered up the fact that he was hardly dominant, whiffing just three batters on the strength of eight swinging strikes across 92 total pitches. Still, he's turned in three consecutive strong outings, allowing just one earned run in 18 innings. In that same span, he's recorded only a 11:9 K:BB, suggesting he may be pitching over his head. Nevertheless, he's in line to draw a positive matchup in his next projected start Monday at Pittsburgh.