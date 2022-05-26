Ross said Wednesday's MRI revealed "more of a sprain" in his right elbow than previous imaging, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 28-year-old exited his first rehab start Tuesday due to soreness in his right elbow, and it appears the injury is worse than the one which prompted surgery last year. Ross was dealing with partially torn UCL at that point, and he also had a bone spur removed from the elbow in March. The right-hander has more tests scheduled for Friday, which could determine whether or not he'll require another procedure.