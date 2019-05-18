Nationals' Joe Ross: Escapes jam in loss

Ross gave up a hit and hit a batter while recording one out in Friday's loss to the Cubs.

After Justin Miller (shoulder) was forced to exit the game in the seventh inning with one man on and two outs, Ross checked in and promptly loaded the bases before getting Jason Heyward to fly out and end the frame. The right-hander's transition to a relief role has been shaky this season, and he now has a 9.28 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB through 10.2 innings over 13 appearances.