Nationals' Joe Ross: Exits early Monday

Ross left Monday's game against the Pirates after taking a comebacker off his right leg, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports. He allowed three hits and struck out two over 3.1 scoreless innings prior to exiting.

Ross didn't appear to be limping after the play, though with an 11-0 lead, the Nationals may have elected to exercise caution with the right-hander. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.