Ross was removed from Tuesday's rehab start at Double-A Harrisburg due to right elbow soreness, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Ross was making his first rehab appearance Tuesday, but he was removed after three innings due to his elbow issue. The right-hander will undergo an MRI on Wednesday, but manager Dave Martinez called Ross' injury "concerning." Ross initially appeared to be on track to return to game action in early June, but it seems likely that his recovery timetable will be delayed following Tuesday's setback.
