Nationals' Joe Ross: Expected to return Tuesday
Ross (elbow) will bee activated from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Ross has been working his way back from Tommy John surgery he underwent in July of 2017. He's set to rejoin the Nationals after completing a six-game minor-league rehab assignment, posting a 2.39 ERA and 19:8 K:BB in 26.1 innings over those appearances. He threw 89 pitches in his final appearances, and manager Davey Martinez said the right-hander could rejoin the rotation soon, though he didn't specify when.
