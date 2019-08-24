Nationals' Joe Ross: Fails to complete five innings

Ross lasted just 4.1 innings and did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Cubs. He allowed two runs on six hits and four walks, while striking out three.

After four innings, it looked like Ross was on his way to his fourth victory, as he was staked to a 5-1 lead and had given up just three hits. However, he gave up another run on two hits in the fifth, and was removed after 88 pitches. Ross will carry a 5.36 ERA and 1.65 WHIP with a 41:26 K:BB into his next start, scheduled for Saturday at home against the Marlins.