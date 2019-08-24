Nationals' Joe Ross: Fails to complete five innings
Ross lasted just 4.1 innings and did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Cubs. He allowed two runs on six hits and four walks, while striking out three.
After four innings, it looked like Ross was on his way to his fourth victory, as he was staked to a 5-1 lead and had given up just three hits. However, he gave up another run on two hits in the fifth, and was removed after 88 pitches. Ross will carry a 5.36 ERA and 1.65 WHIP with a 41:26 K:BB into his next start, scheduled for Saturday at home against the Marlins.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...