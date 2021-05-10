Ross allowed two runs on three hits and five walks while striking out seven in five innings in Sunday's loss to the Yankees. He didn't factor into the decision.

Ross racked up a season-high seven strikeouts Sunday, but he had some issues with command. The right-hander only threw 53 of his 97 pitches for strikes, and he issued a season-high five walks as a result. Ross has posted a 4.26 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 31.2 innings across six starts this year. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Arizona on Saturday.