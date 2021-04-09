Ross allowed two hits and two walks over five scoreless innings in Friday's loss to the Dodgers. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Making his first start since the 2019 World Series, Ross looked terrific against a tough Dodgers squad. He tossed 40-of-67 shots for strikes and never let a runner past second base. Unfortunately for the 27-year-old, his offense couldn't figure out Walker Buehler in what became a pitcher's duel. Ross will face the Cardinals in St. Louis on Wednesday.