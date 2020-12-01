Ross agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Nationals, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
He opted out of the 2020 season, so his arm should be as fresh as ever when he reports to spring training. Ross is a bit of a forgotten man, but he should enter camp as a favorite to break camp in the rotation.
More News
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Plans to sit out 2020 season•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Still in hunt for rotation spot•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Trouble finding plate Saturday•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Leader in battle for No. 5 spot•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Spring debut delayed•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Gets $1.5 million from Nationals•