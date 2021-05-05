Ross (2-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings as the Nationals were downed 6-1 by Atlanta. He struck out three.

The right-hander was engaged in a pitchers' duel with Huascar Ynoa through four innings, but once Ronald Acuna socked a solo shot off Ross in the fifth, things fell apart quickly for the Nats. He tossed 86 pitches (54 strikes) in coming two outs shy of his third quality start in five trips to the mound, and Ross will carry a 4.39 ERA and 21:9 K:BB through 26.2 innings into his next outing.