Nationals' Joe Ross: Getting stretched out at Triple-A

Ross was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Saturday, where he will be stretch out, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

With Erick Fedde and Kyle McGowin currently working as the Nationals' fourth and fifth starters, it seems likely that a time will come this season when they want to experiment with Ross in the rotation again. He had a 9.22 ERA in 13.2 innings as a reliever, so the demotion may also have been strictly based on merit.