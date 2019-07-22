Nationals' Joe Ross: Gives up three runs in spot start

Ross (0-2) suffered the loss against Atlanta on Sunday, pitching 5.1 innings and giving up three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six.

Ross was recalled from Triple-A Fresno to take the rotation spot of Max Scherzer (shoulder) and pitched into the sixth inning in his first major-league start this season. He allowed a pair of runs in the first inning but settled down to hold the Braves scoreless until serving up a home run to Josh Donaldson in the sixth. With Scherzer on track to return Thursday, Ross is unlikely to stick in the rotation, but it remains to be seen whether he'll head back to the minors or take a spot in the bullpen, where he has compiled an unsightly 11.05 ERA in 17 appearances this season.