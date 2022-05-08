Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that Ross (elbow) will advance to a two-inning simulated game at the organization's spring training facility in Florida this week, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Ross and Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome surgery) both appear to be at the same stage in their respective recoveries from long-term injuries, as the two are scheduled to increase their pitch counts versus live hitters this week. Martinez said that he wants Ross to build up his workload beyond two innings before advancing to a minor-league rehab assignment, which is likely at least a week away.