Ross (3-6) allowed five hits and no walks while striking out nine in eight scoreless innings to earn the win against the Giants on Sunday.

Ross had been charged with losses in each of his last two outings, but he returned to the win column with his longest start of the season Sunday. He gave up three extra-base hits but didn't allow any additional damage in the 5-0 win. The right-hander has posted a 4.19 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 62.1 innings across 12 starts this year. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Mets on Friday.