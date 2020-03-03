Nationals' Joe Ross: Leader in battle for No. 5 spot
Ross has had a strong start to spring training, posting a 0.00 ERA and allowing only two baserunners in five innings over his first two outings.
The right-hander's 2:1 K:BB so far isn't dominant, but Ross is looking good and getting stretched out. As long as he doesn't have any major stumbles in camp, the 26-year-old remains the favorite to begin the regular season as the Nats' No. 5 starter, although neither Austin Voth nor Erick Fedde have pitched themselves out of the competition for the job yet.
