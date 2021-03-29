Ross will pitch in a simulated game Wednesday, lining him up to serve as the Nationals' fourth starter this season, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

As the Nationals' fourth starter, Ross would face some difficult assignments to start the year, as he'd line up to pitch against Atlanta on Monday before heading to Los Angeles over the weekend to take on the Dodgers. That makes him unappealing as an early streamer, and he's unappealing over a larger time frame in all but the deepest formats, as he hasn't produced an ERA south of 5.00 since 2016.