Ross is expected to be a part of the Nationals' rotation in 2021, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 27-year-old righty has been primarily a starter in his big-league career, though he started just nine games while appearing out of the bullpen in 18 more during his most recent campaign. That came back in 2019, as he opted out of last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A rotation role gives Ross a path to fantasy relevance, though he hasn't posted an ERA below 5.00 since 2016 and has a long history of injury problems, so that relevance may be limited to deeper formats.