Nationals' Joe Ross: Makes World Series roster

Ross is on the roster for the World Series against the Astros.

The 26-year-old was excluded from the roster for the Nationals' previous postseason series, but will now be available as a middle reliever out of the bullpen as Austin Voth and Roenis Elias were left off the roster. Ross recorded a career-worst 5.48 ERA and 1.67 WHIP during the regular season.

