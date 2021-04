Ross (1-0) earned the win Wednesday against the Cardinals after giving up four hits with five strikeouts and one walk over six scoreless innings.

The 27-year-old pounded the zone all afternoon, delivering 63 of 89 pitches for strikes while also throwing a first-pitch strike to 16 of 22 batters faced. Ross is off to an impressive start in 2021 with six hits allowed and a 9:3 K:BB through 11 scoreless innings, and he lines up to face the Cardinals for his second straight outing Monday.