Nationals' Joe Ross: Officially recalled

Ross was called up from Triple-A Fresno to start Sunday's contest against Atlanta.

Ross is taking the rotation spot of Max Scherzer (shoulder), who is still working his way back from the injured list. Austin Voth (biceps) was originally slated to take the ball Sunday, but was experiencing his own injury woes. Ross should be able to pitch deep into the game if things go well, as he threw 94 pitches in his lasting outing Tuesday with Fresno.

