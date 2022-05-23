Ross (elbow) is expected to need at least three rehab starts before rejoining the Nationals' rotation, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The right-hander will begin his rehab stint at Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday with a target workload of four innings and 60 pitches. Manager Dave Martinez indicated Sunday that the team wants Ross to comfortably be able to throw at least six innings and 90 pitches before being activated, and making three rehab starts would put the 29-year-old on track to make his season debut June 8 in Miami. Ross is coming off a 2021 campaign that showed a hint of promise thanks to a career-best 23.7 percent strikeout rate over 108 innings.