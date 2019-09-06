Nationals' Joe Ross: Out with forearm soreness
Ross will not start Saturday's game against the Braves after feeling forearm pain during a recent bullpen session, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The next time the Nationals need a fifth starter will be Sept. 14, and it is unclear if Ross will be ready to take the ball in that contest, which is also against Atlanta. Austin Voth will start Saturday's game and Erick Fedde could also be an option to slot into the fifth starter's spot next week if Ross is not ready to return.
