Ross (5-7) earned the win Tuesday against the Rays after giving up two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks across 6.1 innings.

The right-hander kept Tampa Bay off the board through four frames and delivered his second consecutive quality start. Ross made five starts in June and posted a 1.95 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and 33:6 K:BB over 32.1 innings, but he tentatively lines up for a tough matchup his next time out Sunday versus the Dodgers.