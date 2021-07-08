Ross was placed on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Thursday, retroactive to July 7, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Ross had been pitching quite effectively recently, as he had posted a 2.31 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 39 innings across his last six starts. The right-hander lined up to make one more start prior to the All-Star break during the team's weekend series against the Giants, but he'll now be unavailable until shortly after the break. Paolo Espino will start in his place against San Francisco on Friday. Ross recently saw a doctor who wasn't very concerned about the injury, but the Nationals hope that the swelling will subside during his absence, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Manager Dave Martinez is hopeful that the right-hander will only miss one start and that he'll be able to return soon after the All-Star break. Right-hander Ryne Harper was recalled from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move.