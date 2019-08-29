Nationals' Joe Ross: Pushed back in pitching schedule
Ross isn't expected to make his next start until either Monday or Tuesday versus the Mets, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
After his most recent start came Aug. 24 versus the Cubs, Ross had been lined up to take the hill for one of the Nationals' three home games against Miami this weekend. Manager Dave Martinez instead elected to take advantage of Thursday's off day to reorder the rotation, as Patrick Corbin will leapfrog Ross in the pitching schedule and pick up a two-start week as a result. It's a disappointing development for Ross, who now draws a much tougher assignment in the Mets for his next turn.
