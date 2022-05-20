Ross (elbow) threw 43 pitches over three innings during a simulated game Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Ross threw two simulated innings last week and continues to get closer to heading out on a rehab assignment. He could join a minor-league affiliate for his next throwing session, as he's expected to throw 60 pitches over four innings. The right-hander isn't eligible to return from the injured list until early June but has made encouraging progress in his recovery.
