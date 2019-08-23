Nationals' Joe Ross: Ready to start Saturday

Ross (leg) is expected to start Saturday against the Cubs as scheduled, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Ross took a comebacker off his right leg in Monday's outing, but X-rays came back negative and the Nationals kept him tentatively scheduled for Saturday until he came out of Thursday's bullpen session feeling fine. Ross will look to maintain his run of strong form as he has a 0.42 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB in his last four starts (21.1 innings).