Nationals' Joe Ross: Recalled from Triple-A

Ross was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Friday.

Previous reports suggested that Ross was in line for a spot start Sunday, though it doesn't make a ton of sense for him to be up two days just to sit on the bench. It's likely that he'll be available as an extra arm if needed over the next two days and will start Sunday if he hasn't been used out of the bullpen before then. Adrian Sanchez was optioned to Double-A Harrisburg in a corresponding move.

