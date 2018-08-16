Nationals' Joe Ross: Rehab moves to Potomac
Ross (elbow) will take the mound with High-A Potomac on Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
This will mark Ross's third rehab start as he continues to work back from Tommy John surgery. He recently tossed a pair of three-inning outings with the club's rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate and is expected to require a few more appearances in the minors before returning to Washington.
