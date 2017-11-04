Nationals' Joe Ross: Reinstated from DL

Ross (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Friday.

Ross started 13 games for the Nationals this season, and went down with a right elbow sprain, that required Tommy John surgery, in mid-July. Looking ahead, Ross will likely miss most, if not all, of the 2018 campaign while recovering from this setback.

