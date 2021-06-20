Ross (3-7) took the loss in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets, allowing five runs on six hits across five innings. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.

If it wasn't for Francisco Lindor's monster day at the plate, Ross may have came away with a second straight strong outing. The New York shortstop tagged Ross with each of the five runs, taking the right-hander deep for a pair of two-run homers while also adding a run-scoring single. Ross threw 50 of his 67 pitches for strikes and did not issue a walk, suggesting that his command was actually quite strong during the loss. The 28-year-old will look to fair better when he takes a 4.54 ERA into his start against the Marlins next week.