Ross (2-3) took the loss against Arizona on Saturday, giving up eight runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out five over four innings.

The right-hander gave up three runs in the first inning and another three in the fourth. He returned to the mound in the fifth frame and allowed the first two batters of the inning to reach base, leading to his removal from the contest. Both baserunners eventually came around to score, and Ross was charged with eight total runs in his shortest outing of the campaign. He has allowed two or fewer runs in five of his seven starts this season, but two disastrous outings have pushed his ERA to an undesirable 5.80. Ross will look for a better result in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for Thursday at Wrigley Field.