Nationals' Joe Ross: Sees first game action of 2018

Ross (elbow) began a rehab assignment with the Nationals' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate Monday, tossing three no-hit innings and striking out five.

A pair of walks were the only blemishes on Ross' ledger as he made his return to affiliated ball for the first time since July 9, 2017. Now nearly 13 months removed from Tommy John surgery, Ross has reached the final phase of his recovery process and appears on track to join the Nationals at some point later this season, most likely when rosters expand in September. The three-inning workload he received in his first rehab outing suggests Washington is likely building him up for a starting role, though there may not necessarily be a rotation spot waiting for Ross once he's activated from the 60-day disabled list.