Nationals' Joe Ross: Sent to Triple-A

Ross was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Ross had a strong spring, recording a 2.53 ERA and a 10:3 K:BB in 10.2 spring innings. Despite that performance, he wound up the odd man out in the Nationals' rotation. He could be the first one called on if an injury strikes one of the team's top five starters.

