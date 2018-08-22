Nationals' Joe Ross: Set for fourth rehab start
Ross (elbow) is scheduled to make his fourth rehab start at Double-A Harrisburg on Wednesday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
Ross was initially slated to take the hill Tuesday for Harrisburg on his normal four days' rest, but he ended up getting pushed back a day due to a rainout. The right-hander, now approximately 13 months removed from Tommy John surgery, looked dominant during his first three outings at lower-level affiliates, tossing 9.2 scoreless innings and striking out nine. He could be ready to rejoin the Nationals at some point in September, though it's uncertain if he would slot into the rotation or settle into a bullpen role.
