Ross (elbow) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at Double-A Harrisburg, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The Nationals are targeting around four innings and 60 pitches Tuesday for Ross, who is making his 2022 debut in affiliated ball after he had been sidelined since undergoing surgery in early March to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. Washington will presumably want to see Ross build up his pitch count over at least two or three starts in the minors before integrating him in the rotation in the early portion of June.

