Nationals' Joe Ross: Set to rejoin rotation Friday
Ross will start Friday against the Cubs, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Ross has been sidelined all season while recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in July of 2017, but he's finally been cleared to rejoin the starting rotation after completing a six-game rehab minor-league assignment during which he posted a 2.39 ERA and 19:8 K:BB across 26.1 innings. He fired 89 pitches in his final rehab start, so Ross shouldn't be on too strict of a pitch count in his 2018 debut, though the Nationals figure to handle him with care down the stretch. Ross owns a 3.95 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 230:70 K:BB across 255.1 career innings in the majors, so he could provide value over the final month of the season. The right-hander will take the rotation spot of Jefry Rodriguez, who will shift to the bullpen.
