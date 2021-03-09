Ross struck out three batters in 1.2 innings during Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Seeing his first game action of the spring after a few live batting practice sessions, Ross fanned Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto and Dominic Smith while throwing 39 pitches. The right-hander opted out of 2020 and only tossed 104 innings in 2019 as he worked his way back from Tommy John surgery, so there are major question marks surrounding Ross' ability to handle a regular turn in the rotation, but the Nats are still expecting him to claim the No. 5 starter role to begin the season. "Similar to riding a bike," Ross said after Monday's outing. "I feel like the extended time off, there's an initial soreness in the offseason. Every pitcher goes through it when you start playing catch again. I went through that in the initial week or two, but it wears off and you kind of get back into throwing shape; the mechanics and the timing come back to you. I feel good right now and pretty fresh."