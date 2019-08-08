Nationals' Joe Ross: Shuts down Giants in win

Ross (2-3) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing three hits and two walks over six scoreless innings while striking out five in a 4-1 victory over the Giants.

The right-hander may be solidifying the fifth starter spot for the Nats. Over two starts in August, Ross has given up only one run in 11.1 innings, although his 8:7 K:BB isn't exactly dominant. He'll look to keep his current run going in his next outing Tuesday, at home against the Reds.