Nationals' Joe Ross: Solid in long relief

Ross tossed two scoreless innings in Friday's loss to the Marlins, allowing one hit and striking out one.

After a shaky first appearance in which he coughed up three runs and recorded only one out, Ross has looked much more comfortable in his last two outings, firing four innings without giving up a run while posting a 3:0 K:BB. The right-hander could eventually get a chance at starting again if injuries hit the Nats' rotation, but for now he'll give the team some length out of the bullpen.