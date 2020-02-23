Nationals' Joe Ross: Spring debut delayed
Ross had his first game action of the spring rained out Saturday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander was expected to follow Max Scherzer on the mound against the Astros, but the game was called after only two innings. Ross is competing for the No. 5 starter role with the Nats, but he hasn't thrown more than 73.2 innings or posted a big-league ERA below 5.00 since 2016, so he has a lot to prove this spring -- both to the coaching staff, and to fantasy GMs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...
-
Top 25 position battles
Dozens of jobs have yet to be sorted out heading into spring training. Scott White highlights...