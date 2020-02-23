Nationals' Joe Ross: Spring debut delayed

Ross had his first game action of the spring rained out Saturday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was expected to follow Max Scherzer on the mound against the Astros, but the game was called after only two innings. Ross is competing for the No. 5 starter role with the Nats, but he hasn't thrown more than 73.2 innings or posted a big-league ERA below 5.00 since 2016, so he has a lot to prove this spring -- both to the coaching staff, and to fantasy GMs.