Nationals' Joe Ross: Starting Monday

Ross is slated to start Monday's series opener against the Mets.

Ross had initially been lined up to start in the Nationals' series with the Marlins over the weekend, but manager Dave Martinez used Thursday's off day to reshuffle the rotation, resulting in the righty's turn getting pushed back. He'll now line up for a two-start week, with his second outing scheduled to come Saturday in Atlanta.

